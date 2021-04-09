The Apaches will try to get in the win column on Saturday when Tyler Junior College plays host to RPA College Prep.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
TJC opened the football season two weeks ago with a 53-50 loss to Navarro in Corsicana, followed by a 42-10 defeat to Trinity Valley in Tyler last week.
RPA is a independent, privately owned sports and college prep program located in Arlington.
TICKETS
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists only. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer, Apache Band, Apache Belles or the athletic department.
All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all Tyler Junior College students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free. Tyler Junior College students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium.
All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the Spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.