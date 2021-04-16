The TJC Apaches get back into conference play on Saturday, traveling to Miami, Oklahoma, to meet Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Red Robertson Field.
Tyler Junior College is 1-2 on the season after earning a 61-6 win over RPA College Prep last week in Tyler. The Apaches are 0-2 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play, while the Golden Norsemen are 0-3 with all three league losses (29-10 to Trinity Valley, 14-13 to Kilgore and 23-20 to Navarro).
Both clubs need a conference win to get back in the race for the top two spots.
Cisco and Kilgore lead the league with 3-0 records, followed by Trinity Valley (2-1), Navarro (2-1), New Mexico Military (1-2), Tyler (0-2), Blinn (0-2) and NEO (0-3).
Apache QB Brendon Strickland is second in the SWJCFC in yards per game passing (269). He has connected on 54 of 115 passing attempts for 807 yards with nine TDs and four interceptions.
TJC running backs Roderick Hawkins (42-223, TD) and Azhuan Dingle (16-181, 3 TDs) are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the conference.
Joshua McDowell leads the Apaches with 13 receptions for 100 yards and two TDs. Rowry Bailey has 10 catches for 125 yards and a TD.
The Apaches return home on April 24 to face rival Kilgore College. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. NEO is scheduled to host Cisco at 2:30 p.m. on April 24.