On a spectacular East Texas afternoon, the TJC Apaches performed just as spectacularly on Earl Campbell Field.
It started with a sensational sliding one-handed catch by Joshua McDowell in the end zone and continued throughout the day as Tyler Junior College defeated RPA College Prep 61-6 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TJC freshman quarterback Brendon Strickland threw for five TD passes and ran for another in the victory as the Apaches go to 1-2 on the season.
Strickland, from Princeton, tossed for 215 yards as he hit on 14 of 28 pass attempts. He threw to nine different receivers with TD passes of 19 to Jacksonville native McDowell, 28 to Jostein Clarke, 11 to Jeremiah Cooley, 10 to Dazawion Cooper and 50 to former Tyler Lee quarterback Mark Patton, who bulled over a Wildcat and shook off another would-be-tackler en route to the end zone.
Strickland scored on a 1-yard QB sneak. Azhuan Dingle added a 3-yard TD run with Chris Winters sprinting in from 11 yards. Pedro Yeverino booted field goals of 29 and 40 yards.
The catch by McDowell was a SportsCenter Top 10 moment
In the first half, TJC led 44-0, compiling 265 yards to minus 36 for the Wildcats.
Wildcat fans might want to Blame it on Rio, but quarterback Rio Hernandez was in a uphill battle trying to avoid the Apaches rush as well as navigate errant snaps, which resulted in minus 62 yards.
RPA scored with 8:14 on the clock in the fourth as Hernandez hit Duke Parker for a 15-yard TD pass.
TJC's Romel Readus and O'Tay Baker recovered fumbles.
There was a running clock throughout the second half.
Tyler native Roderick Hawkins, the former John Tyler Lion, led Tyler with 69 yards on 10 attempts with Dingle adding 64 yards on 11 carries.
McDowell had four catches for 56 yards with Patton (59) and Cooley (24) grabbing two receptions each.
Ezekiel Lang led the Wildcats with 20 yards on a fake punt and three catches for 83 yards.
TJC held RPA to minus 36 yards rushing. Hernandez threw for 130 yards. The Wildcats totaled 94 yards.
Tyler had 188 yards rushing and 215 passing for a total of 403.
RPA is a independent, privately owned sports and college prep program located in Arlington.
The Apaches return to Southwest Junior College Football Conference play next Saturday, traveling to Miami, Oklahoma to face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
TJC's next home game is April 24 against Kilgore College.
---
RPA 0 0 0 6 -- 6
TJC 17 27 10 7 -- 61
First Quarter
TJC — Joshua McDowell 19 pass from Brendon Strickland (Pedro Yeverino kick), 10:44
TJC — Strickland 1 run (Yeverino kick), 4:28
TJC — FG Yeverino 29, :35
Second Quarter
TJC — Jostein Clarke 19 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 13:17
TJC — Azhuan Dingle 19 3 run (kick blocked), 10:31
TJC — Chris Winters 11 run (Yeverino kick), 9:42
TJC — Jeremiah Cooley 11 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), :35
Third Quarter
TJC — FG Yeverino 40, 9:50
TJC — Dazawion Cooper 10 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), :34
Fourth Quarter
TJC — Mark Patton 50 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 14:16
RPA — Duke Parker 15 pass from Rio Hernandez (run failed), 8:14