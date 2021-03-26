CORSICANA — After forgoing the fall football season, the NJCAA gets things kicked off this weekend.
The Tyler Junior College Apaches, under second-year coach Thomas Rocco, open their spring season on Saturday against Navarro College at Community National Bank and Trust Field (4001 FM 744, Corsicana). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
TJC officials said spectators will be allowed to attend, but there will be a reduced capacity in the stadium due to COVID-19. Fans may purchase tickets at the stadium beginning at noon Saturday. Visitor side entrance will be cash only. To use debit/credit cards please use the entrance on the home side.
Face coverings are required inside the stadium and social distancing protocols will be in place.
Ticket prices for the game are: $8 (adults), $5 (students) and free (children 5 and under).
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in the preseason national Top 10 poll. Hutchinson (Kansas) is No. 1, followed by Iowa Western, Lackawanna (Pennsylvania), Kilgore and Garden City (Kansas).
Expected starters for the Apaches include: quarterback Brendon Strickland (Fr., Princeton), running back Roderick Hawkins (Fr., Tyler), tight end Joshua McDowell (So., Jacksonville), receivers Nicodem Rempert (Fr., Chicago), Rowry Bailey (Fr., Houston), Jostein Clarke (Fr., Prosper), left tackle Alex Harkey (Fr., Austin), left guard Joshua "Chevy" Echeverria (So., Waco), center Jaquon Lyons (So., Greenville), right Chance Billington (Fr., Tyler) and right tackle Michael Ondelacy (Fr., North Richland Hills).
Projected starters on defense for TJC include: noseguard Matt Mitchell (So., Dallas), tackle Ralph Carter (Fr., New Orleans), end Jared Byrd (Fr., Alexandria, Louisiana), weakside linebacker O'Tay Baker (So., Mesquite), middle linebacker James Neal (So., Paris), strongside linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. (Fr., Lake Dallas), left cornerback Jalen Moore (Fr., Camden, Arkansas), right cornerback Taj Bickham (So., New Orleans), rover Derriun Thompson (Fr., Prescott, Arkansas), free safety Kobe Savage (Fr., Paris) and nickel Tyler Robertson (Fr., Forney).