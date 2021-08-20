Apache fans will get to see a sneak preview of their football team on Saturday as Tyler Junior College is conducting an intrasquad scrimmage.
The practice session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the TJC campus.
It is free and open to fans.
TJC coach Thomas Rocco is encouraging fans to come out and see the team.
The Apaches' regular season opener is scheduled for Sept. 4 against Kilgore College in Tyler. Kickoff for the non-conference game is slated for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It is the first of three-straight home games to open the season. The KC game is followed by a visit from Navarro (7 p.m., Sept. 11) and from Resolution College Prep (7 p.m., Sept. 18).
The remainder of the Apaches' schedule includes:
Sept. 25 — at Trinity Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 — vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 11 a.m.
Oct. 16 — at New Mexico Military Institute, 3 p.m.
Oct. 23 — vs. Blinn, 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 — at Cisco, 3 p.m.
Nov. 6 — at Kilgore, 3 p.m.