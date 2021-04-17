The Apaches' defense forced five turnovers and Jostein Clarke hauled in two TD passes from quarterback Brendon Strickland, part of a string of three straight second-half touchdowns, as Tyler Junior College scored a 24-17 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday in a SWJCFC game at Red Robertson Field in Miami, Oklahoma.
The victory moves TJC to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference. Once again the Golden Norsemen lost a close game and fall to 0-4, all Southwest Junior College Football Conference games. NEO has lost games of 14-13 to Kilgore College and 23-20 to Navarro.
The Golden Norsemen's only offensive TD came with one second on the clock in the fourth quarter.
After trailing 10-3 at halftime, the Apaches scored three consecutive touchdowns. The TJC defense kept the squad in the game while the offense got on track.
The Apache D was all over the field, recovering two fumbles (Terry Smith, James Neal) and picking off three passes (Justice Clemons, Neal, Kenard Compton).
After Neal's interception, former John Tyler Lion Roderick Hawkins had a bullish run after hauling in a screen pass from Strickland, going 42 yards for the TD. Pedro Yeverino booted the PAT to tie the game at 10-10 with 5:21 showing in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Adrion Taylor sacked NEO QB Billy Maples on fourth down.
An NEO interception by Devin Hembry was negated when Ron Tatum III roughed QB Strickland. The Apaches retained possession and Strickland followed with a fade pattern to Clarke, who made a sliding catch for an 18-yard TD.
Yeverino kicked the extra point and TJC led 17-10 with 9:18 on the clock in the fourth period. The Apaches overcame two bad snaps and a penalty on the drive.
After a sack from Kobe Adams on fourth-and-9, the Apaches took over.
Later, Strickland hit Clarke with a 35-yard TD pass. Yeverino added the PAT and TJC led 24-10 with 2:55 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
NEO scored with one second on the clock in the fourth as Maples hit Elijah Smoot for an eight-yard TD pass. Redi Mustafaraj added the PAT for the final score of 24-17.
On the opening kickoff, Smith recovered an NEO fumble at the 33.
After a 19-yard run by Hawkins, along with another 5-yard dash by Hawkins and a pass reception from Joshua McDowell, the Apaches had the ball with a first-and-goal at the 4.
The NEO defense held and Yeverino booted a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 13:10 showing in the first quarter.
Clemons picked off a pass for TJC and Taylor had a big sack, but the offense struggled.
The Golden Norsemen went ahead as Hembry returned an interception 40 yards for a TD. Mustafaraj's PAT put NEO up 7-3.
Later, Mustafaraj added a 42-yard FG and NEO was up 10-3.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, April 24, hosting Kilgore College in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Golden Norsemen are slated to host Cisco on April 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
In other SWJCFC scores: Kilgore 52, Navarro 38; and New Mexico Military 35, Blinn 16. On Thursday, Cisco 24, Trinity Valley 7.