Rivals Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College entered Wednesday night trying to avoid three-game losing streaks.
In a game where shots weren’t falling for either team, Kilgore escaped Wagstaff Gymnasium with a 58-51 victory over the Apaches.
The Rangers had lost three of their previous four games and had allowed an average of 90 points in those losses.
TJC dropped its third straight and five of six while producing its lowest scoring output of the season.
TJC was 20 of 28 from the free-throw line. The Apaches were 14 of 45 from the field and 1 of 13 from 3-point range.
Kilgore was 12 of 20 from the charity stripe, 18 of 50 from the field and 8 of 13 from 3-point range.
The score was 5-2 in favor of Kilgore just a minute and a half in after a three by Joe Manning. Neither team scored for nearly four minutes until another triple by Manning.
After TJC just the score to 8-6, CJ Luster connected from downtown to make the score 11-6. The Apaches went on a 6-0 run with two buckets by Boubacar Mboup and a layup by Marcus Rigsby Jr. to take the lead.
With the score tied at 21 in the final seconds of the first half, Luster hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Rangers a 23-21 lead at halftime.
A three by Isaac Hoberecht gave Kilgore a 26-21 lead early in the second half before a 9-0 TJC run that included the Apaches’ only three, coming from Amir Locus.
The Apaches eventually led 37-31 and 44-40. Luster scored on a drive and then hit a three to put the Rangers up 45-44. A leaner by Corey Camper Jr. and two free throws from Randy Crosby put the Apaches up 48-45. Kilgore hit three free throws to tie it before Luster connected from deep with 3:47 remaining to give the Rangers the lead for good.
Luster led the Rangers (14-6, 6-4) with 17 points. Manning had 13 points. Other scorers were Hoberecht 8; Daveon Thomas 7; Terrance Dixon 5; Kingsley Ijeoma 4; and Julian Keitt 4. Ijeoma had nine rebounds. Thomas had five rebounds and four assists.
Camper led TJC (11-10, 4-7) with 18 points. Rigsby scored 13. Other scorers were Mboup 7; Dariyus Woodson 6; Locus 3; Jonah Nesmith 2; and Crosby 2.
Kilgore will host Panola College at 4 p.m. Saturday. TJC will play Panola Feb. 1 in Carthage.