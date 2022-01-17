Angelina College stayed unbeaten in 2022 with a 65-58 win over Tyler Junior College on Monday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Angelina, which started 0-3 in Region XIV play, moved to 3-3 in the league with its third win since Jan. 10.
Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 5 but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
For TJC (11-8, 6-3), it was the second loss in three days after a 6-1 start in conference.
The Apaches opened the game with an 8-0 lead, and Taevon Anderson answered Quandre Bullock’s three with a three of his own to make the score 11-3.
A 14-4 run by the Roadrunners gave Angelina a 19-18 lead. Down 28-25 late in the first half, TJC got a free throw by Sean Franklin and then an old-fashioned 3-point play from Parker Grant to lead 29-28 at halftime.
Angelina opened the second half with a short jumper by Bullock and a triple from Najee Williams to lead 33-29. After a dunk by TJC’s Chris Okeke, Caleb Johnson knocked down a jumper and then Raeshun Ambris got loose for a transition dunk to put the lead at 37-31.
Franklin then scored seven quick points for the Apaches, including turning a steal into a dunk with 11:13 to play to make the score 43-40 in favor of the Roadrunners.
Johnson scored six points in an 8-2 run to stretch Angelina’s lead to 51-42.
TJC cut the score to 59-54 with 1:43 to play on a hook shot from Ashton Howard, but layups by Errol White and Williams pushed Angelina’s lead back to 63-54 with less than a minute remaining.
Both teams were playing with nine players, but the Roadrunners only put seven players on the court and five players played the majority of the minute, including Williams off of the bench.
Johnson led Angelina (6-9, 3-3) with 21 points and also had eight rebounds. Bullock had 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. White scored 10 points. Ambris had 8 points and five assists, and Williams added 8 points and seven rebounds.
Franklin led TJC with 13 points. Anderson had 10 points. Parker Grant had 8 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Corey Camper had 8 points and six rebounds. Howard also had 8 points. Okeke scored 6 points. Isaac Aguiar 3 and Taban Bullen 2.
Angelina is coached by J.J. Montgomery, who was a girls basketball assistant coach at Tyler Legacy High School before taking the job at Angelina on Aug. 31. Montgomery’s assistant is former John Tyler High School standout Rakim Hollis, who spent last season coaching at UT Tyler.
TJC will host Navarro, which handed No. 2 Kilgore its first loss of the season 65-64 on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Angelina will play at Victoria at 6 p.m. Wednesday.