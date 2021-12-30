College of Southern Idaho picked up its second straight one-possession victory in Texas on Thursday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The visiting Golden Eagles — ranked No. 10 in the country — took the lead with 1:32 to play on a drive by Marcellious Lockett and held on for an 86-84 win over Tyler Junior College.
On Wednesday, Southern Idaho picked up a 75-72 victory over Panola in Carthage.
The Apaches came out ready to match up against one of the nation’s top teams, jumping out to a 12-4 lead.
The Golden Eagles battled back and cut the score to 19-18 with a dunk by Eric Grier.
The Apaches came right back as Sean Franklin put back his own miss. Taevon Anderson and Chris Okeke followed with 3-pointers to push the score to 27-18.
The Apaches ultimately stretched the lead to 14 points, 43-29, on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Franklin. After Grier got a floater and dunk to cut the score to 43-33, Okeke drove the baseline for a thunderous slam and then knocked down a triple on the next possession to put the score at 48-33.
The Apaches led 50-39 at halftime as Chayce Polynice — son of former NBA player Olden Polynice — knocked down a three in the final seconds of the half.
Southern Idaho came out of the break with a 16-4 run to take a 55-54 lead.
The Apaches answered with a 14-3 run thanks to eight points from Jestin Porter to go up 68-58.
With TJC leading 72-62, Southern Idaho went on a 9-2 spurt, capped by a triple from Jakari Livingston, to cut the score to 74-71 with 3:39 to play.
The Golden Eagles tied the score on a basket by Robert Whaley — son of former NBA player Robert Whaley — at 77 with 2:05 to play.
The Apaches went back in front with a free throw by Porter with 1:52 remaining, but the Golden Eagles got a basket from Lockett and two free throws by Whaley to go up 81-78.
It became a matter of trading free throws the rest of the way as Southern Idaho fouled Porter with 3.3 seconds left and a 3-point lead to avoid the chance of the score being tied.
After a free throw by Taelon Martin with just more than two seconds left, the Apaches had one last chance but the three-quarters court attempt was no good.
“I thought we played really well,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “Obviously we played a terrific team in Southern Idaho. We’ve really seen some progress the last five games, counting the four before Christmas and this one. I’m proud of our team, but obviously disappointed that we lost.
“I thought CSI looked a little tired early and then they got their second wind at halftime. And I thought we looked tired late, legs got a little heavy and shots came up a little short.”
It was the first game since Dec. 11 for TJC (8-6).
Porter led the Apaches with 25 points and six assists. Okeke had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Franklin added 16 points.
Livingston led Southern Idaho (13-3) with 18 points. Whaley had 17 points. Polynice had 14 points and six rebounds, and Martin had 13 points and seven rebounds.
On the Southern Idaho staff is Fred Brown Jr., who is the son of former Seattle Supersonics standout “Downtown” Freddie Brown.
Southern Idaho will be back in action on Friday at Paris.
TJC returns to the court for a conference game against Blinn at 7 p.m. Monday in Brenham before hosting Angelina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.