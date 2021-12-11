It was Toys for Tots Day at Tyler Junior College.
The TJC basketball asked fans to donate a toy for their Christmas Toy Drive. Fans where then treated to the games as both Tyler squads toyed with their opponents at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The No. 12 Apache Ladies raced to a 106-59 win over Southwestern Christian College, while in Game 2, the Apaches romped to an 82-49 victory over Jacksonville College.
The Apache Ladies (9-2) have one more game before breaking for Christmas. They play host to North American University on Sunday in their Sixth “Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.” Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Apaches (8-5, 3-1 Region XIV) break for the holidays and return for a marquee matchup with No. 14 College of Southern Idaho on Dec. 30 in Tyler. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
WOMENAll twelve Apache Ladies scored in the non-conference game with the Lady Rams and five TJC players were in double figures scoring.
Deborah Ogayemi and Daijah Torns led the way with 16 points apiece, followed by Tia Morgan (12), Emari Sidney (12) and Nassarine William (11).
Sidney, the freshman from Houston, had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Ogayemi and William were close to the magic mark with nine and eight boards, respectively.
Aliyah Roberson led the Terrell-based school with 15 points, followed by Lakeycia Bables (13) and Kyara Reynoso (12).
Also scoring for the Apache Ladies were Nadechka Laccen (9), Shadiya Thomas (8), Taryn Wills (8), Veonce Powell (6), Trinittee Alexander (4) and Destinee Moore (4).
Other Lady Rams scoring were Jaide Howell (7), Jamyah Eugene (4), Chrystian Cunningham (4), Ja’Neicia Kendrick (2) and Tatiana Davis (2).
SWCC (3-6) returns to play on Monday, hosting University of Arkansas Cossatot in a 1 p.m. contest.
In other games involving Region XIV women’s teams, Kilgore College won over Angelina College, 74-66; No. 7 defeated Jacksonville, 92-53; and Blinn topped Coastal Bend, 106-60.
MENAfter a second-half rally for the road win against Lee College on Wednesday in Baytown, the Apaches continued their momentum on Saturday.
Jestin Porter’s was silky smooth on the court, nailing 3 of 4 3-point attempts and totaling 21 points. Corey Camper (15) and Parker Grant (13) were also in double figures.
Taban Bullen, a freshman from Phoenix, had 10 rebounds and four blocks to go along with his six points. Chris Okeke (9), Ange Dibwa (6) and Camper (5) all helped control the boards. Isaac Aguiar had four rebounds and three blocks.
Jayden Johnson-Blair was the only Jaguar in double figures with 10 points.
Others scoring for the Apaches were Taevon Anderson (8), Okeke (8), Bullen (6), Sean Franklin (5), Dibwa (4) and Aguiar (2).
TJC led 39-16 at halftime.
Also scoring for the Jaguars were Donta Coady (9), Jadamion Givan (8), Jaden Young (7), Quendric Smith (6), Dini Mohamed (40, Josiah Foley (2), Willian Riberio (2) and Jonterion Steward (1).
Coady had five rebounds with four each from Young and Johnson-Blair.
Jacksonville, which was coming off a 77-68 win over Panola, falls to 5-7 overall and 1-3 in conference. The Jaguars are scheduled to host Tribulation Prep at 7 p.m. Monday.
In other Region XIV games: Kilgore 85, Lee 62; Paris 71, Coastal Bend 51; Panola 73, Blinn 52; Trinity Valley 91, Victoria 66; Bossier Parish 70, Angelina 58; and the Lamar State-Port Arthur at Navarro game was postponed.
