The Tyler Junior College basketball teams are hitting the road on Saturday, but playing at different venues.
The Apache Ladies will travel south to Lufkin to meet Angelina in a 2 p.m. contest, while the Apaches journey west to Corsicana to take on Navarro at 4 p.m.
The TJC women, the defending NJCAA national champions, will try to get back on try after being upset by Paris Junior College, 80-71, on Wednesday in Tyler.
The Apache Ladies are 11-6 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV Conference. Angelina is 10-7 and 3-2.
In other women’s scores on Wednesday: Blinn 70, Kilgore 62; Jacksonville 64, Coastal Bend 57; and Trinity Valley 83, Angelina 61.
Other games on Saturday include: Coastal Bend (4-13, 0-4) at Kilgore (7-11, 1-4), 2 p.m.; Panola (12-5, 3-1) at Trinity Valley (17-1, 4-0), 2 p.m.; and Blinn (16-1, 4-0) at Paris (7-11, 1-4), 2 p.m.
On the men’s side, the Apaches are coming off a 67-63 loss to Trinity Valley on Wednesday in Tyler.
The Apaches are 11-8 overall and 4-5 in conference. Navarro is 12-6 and 5-3.
In other men’s games on Wednesday: Panola 68, Paris 66; Blinn 101, Victoria 75; Lamar State-Port Arthur 74, Jacksonville 70; Baton Rouge 67, Bossier Parish 64; Navarro 96, Kilgore 84; and Coastal Bend 69, Angelina 49.
Other games on Saturday include: Panola (15-4, 7-2) at Trinity Valley (4-15, 4-5), 4 p.m.; Lee (16-3, 8-0) at Jacksonville (2-17, 1-8), 4 p.m.; Victoria (3-17, 2-7) at Angelina (9-9, 3-5), 4 p.m.; Bossier Parish (10-8, 2-6) at Paris (8-12, 4-5), 4 p.m.; and Lamar State-Port Arthur (8-11, 3-6) at Blinn (13-6, 7-2), 4 p.m.