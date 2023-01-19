TJC Basketball Logo

The Tyler Junior College basketball teams are hitting the road on Saturday, but playing at different venues.

The Apache Ladies will travel south to Lufkin to meet Angelina in a 2 p.m. contest, while the Apaches journey west to Corsicana to take on Navarro at 4 p.m.

The TJC women, the defending NJCAA national champions, will try to get back on try after being upset by Paris Junior College, 80-71, on Wednesday in Tyler.

The Apache Ladies are 11-6 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV Conference. Angelina is 10-7 and 3-2.

In other women’s scores on Wednesday: Blinn 70, Kilgore 62; Jacksonville 64, Coastal Bend 57; and Trinity Valley 83, Angelina 61.

Other games on Saturday include: Coastal Bend (4-13, 0-4) at Kilgore (7-11, 1-4), 2 p.m.; Panola (12-5, 3-1) at Trinity Valley (17-1, 4-0), 2 p.m.; and Blinn (16-1, 4-0) at Paris (7-11, 1-4), 2 p.m.

On the men’s side, the Apaches are coming off a 67-63 loss to Trinity Valley on Wednesday in Tyler.

The Apaches are 11-8 overall and 4-5 in conference. Navarro is 12-6 and 5-3.

In other men’s games on Wednesday: Panola 68, Paris 66; Blinn 101, Victoria 75; Lamar State-Port Arthur 74, Jacksonville 70; Baton Rouge 67, Bossier Parish 64; Navarro 96, Kilgore 84; and Coastal Bend 69, Angelina 49.

Other games on Saturday include: Panola (15-4, 7-2) at Trinity Valley (4-15, 4-5), 4 p.m.; Lee (16-3, 8-0) at Jacksonville (2-17, 1-8), 4 p.m.; Victoria (3-17, 2-7) at Angelina (9-9, 3-5), 4 p.m.; Bossier Parish (10-8, 2-6) at Paris (8-12, 4-5), 4 p.m.; and Lamar State-Port Arthur (8-11, 3-6) at Blinn (13-6, 7-2), 4 p.m.

 
 

