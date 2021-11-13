The first Herb Richardson Women's Basketball Classic was a success as the TJC Apache Ladies captured two wins at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Later, the Apaches' basketball team registered a victory following the Classic.
Along with the basketball teams, the Tyler Junior College football team won over Kilgore on Saturday.
And three more TJC teams will be busy next week as men's soccer team will be competing in the NJCAA Division I National Soccer Tournament in Tyler, while the women's soccer team ventures to Florida for their national tournament. The Apache Ladies volleyball team will head north to Kansas to take part in their national tournament as well.
HERB RICHARDSON CLASSIC
The Apache Ladies improved to 2-0 in the Classic with an 85-58 win over Collin College on Saturday.
Veonce Powell led the way for TJC with 21 points. Also in double figures scoring were Nadechka Laccen (15), Deborah Ogayemi (14) and Taryn Wills (11).
The Apache Ladies (3-1) hit on 18 of 22 free throw attempts.
Nikki Green led the Lady Cougars with 17 points. Collin was 12 of 20 at the free throw line.
Prior to Friday's game when the Apache Ladies defeated No. 16 Hill College, 64-43, the team honored Coach Richardson.
Richardson was born in Livingston where he attended Livingston High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army where he served during World War II. Upon returning home, he began his post-secondary education at Tyler Junior College where he was a scholarship athlete earning an Associate Degree, and numerous awards including men’s basketball All-America and national champion.
After graduating TJC, he continued his education at the University of Houston where he played for basketball for the Cougars. There he received a Bachelor’s degree in History and Kinesiology.
He was basketball coach at Mount Pleasant and Van high schools before becoming an assistant under Floyd Wagstaff at TJC. He was later a TJC counselor, but then became head coach of the TJC women’s basketball team, where he led the Apache Ladies to the national tournament, including finishing second in 1979.
Coach Richardson was inducted into the TJC Circle of Honor in 1995.
The Apache Ladies next play in the Angelina Classic in Lufkin on Nov. 19 (4:30 p.m. vs. McLennan) and Nov. 20 (1 p.m. vs. LSU-Eunice).
APACHES
TJC moved its record to 2-3 with a 92-60 win over Cy Fair Prep.
Jestin Porter led the Apaches with 21 points, all on 3-pointers. Also in double figures were Marcus Rigsby Jr. (15), Taevon Anderson (11), Ashton Howard (11) and Parker Grand (10).
TJC was 12 of 19 at the free throw line.
The Houston area team had three players in double figures — Stephon Marcand (13), Semaj Oliver (12) and Naim Walker (11). They were 19 of 32 at the free throw line.
The Apaches are home on Wednesday, hosting Texas Wesleyan Prep at 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
The NJCAA Division I Men's National Tournament begins on Monday and continues through Saturday's championship. All games are scheduled for Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus.
TJC Athletics and SPORTyler are hosting the tournament.
Tickets are $40 (Adult Tournament Pass), $10 (General Admission), $5 (Seniors, 65+), $3 (students with student ID) and free (Children under 14).
Twelve teams will be competing — No. 1 seed Salt Lake (Utah), No. 2 Cowley (Kansas), No. 3 Iowa Western, No. 4 TJC, No. 5 Iowa Lakes, No. 6 Laramie County (Wyoming), No. 7 Arizona Western, No. 8 Daytona State (Florida), No. 9 Western Texas, No. 10 Coffeyville (Kansas), No. 11 LSU-Eunice (Louisiana) and No. 12 Harford (Maryland).
Tyler is in the pool with Western Texas (5:30 p.m. Monday) and Iowa Lakes (5:30 p.m. Wednesday).
The winner of each pool advances to the semifianls which are scheduled for Friday with the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
The No. 1 Apache Ladies are going for their third straight championship. The Apache Ladies (21-0) have won 47 consecutive matches, including the last two national championships.
The NJCAA Women's Division I National Tournament is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Apache Ladies are in the pool with No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee) (8:30 a.m. Monday) and No. 8 Monroe College (New York) (8:30 a.m. Wednesday).
Two other Texas schools are in the tourney — No. 6 Hill and No. 11 Navarro.
VOLLEYBALL
The Apache Ladies are the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 New Mexico Military at 9 a.m. Thursday. All matches are scheduled for the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Blinn is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 16 Hill.