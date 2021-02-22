KILGORE — The Apache Ladies used a big second quarter outburst and then held off Kilgore College, scoring a 69-63 victory on Monday in a Region XIV Women’s Basketball Conference at Masters Gymnasium.
The No. 14 Tyler Junior College squad improves to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in league play, while the Lady Rangers fall to 4-5 and 3-2.
Veonce Powell scored 18 points to lead the way for Tyler, which trailed 17-16 after one quarter but outscored the Lady Rangers 24-8 in the second period to build a 40-25 halftime lead.
Kilgore rallied in the third, outscoring the visiting Apache Ladies 23-12 to trail by just four points (52-48) heading into the final stanza.
Daijah Thomas added 12 points for Tyler. Nala Hemingway added 10, Nadechka Laccen nine, Taryn Wills seven, Tia Morgan and Deborah Ogayemi five apiece and Jasmine Payne three. Thomas and Ogayemi paced Tyler with eight rebounds apiece.
Laccen handed out four assists.
Rahmena Henderson scored 23 points in the loss for Kilgore. Josephine Adegbite had eight, Mckenze Brown seven, Kerrighan Dunn and Tara Green five apiece, Laraveun Randle, Jada Hood and Hannah Narvaez four each and Kai Finister three. Brown pulled down 13 rebounds, and Henderson finished with a double-double after adding 10 boards. Hood had three assists.
Kilgore will visit Trinity Valley on Wednesday, the first of five straight road games for the Lady Rangers.
Tyler will host Jacksonville on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.