With leading scorer Jestin Porter absent to attend a family funeral, the Apaches knew they had to make every possession count.
Tyler Junior College did that for most of the game until Paris Junior College used a late run and hit 15-of-15 free attempts in the second half to stave off the Apaches, 68-60, on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“I thought we played really well in the first half on both ends of the floor,” said TJC coach Mike Marquis, whose team led 37-34 at intermission. “We tried to work on some things at practice yesterday to take to the game and we were able to do that so I was excited for our guys overall.
“Most of the time when we have struggled this year we have compounded our mistakes with more mistakes and today we fought through some stuff. Late in the game, we played good defense and then we didn’t get the rebound. ... Overall was really pleased with our effort and watching our guys continue to improve.”
Scottie Turner, the Tyler native and graduate of All Saints, led the Apaches with 23 points with Isaac Aguiar adding 14. Porter is averaging 20.3 points per game.
Tavion Carroll led Paris with 20 points, including 6-of-6 free throws in the second half. Kavon Freeman added 18 points (8-of-8 at free throw line in second half).
TJC was 14 of 20 at the free throw line with the Dragons 20 of 25.
The Apaches (4-5) lost their third straight and will try to get back in the win column on Wednesday, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 7 p.m. contest. Paris (6-5) is scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 7 p.m. Monday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies’ non-conference game with Texas Christian College Prep was canceled, TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. ... The Apache Ladies (7-2) are scheduled to visit Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. ... In other men’s games on Saturday: Bossier Parish 76, Panola 74; Trinity Valley 74, Kilgore 65; and Lamar State-Port Arthur 85, Jacksonville 83. ... In women’s games: Trinity Valley 110, Bossier Parish 60; and Kilgore 61, Paris 56.
---
Paris JC 68, Tyler JC 60
Paris 34 34 — 68
Tyler 37 23 — 60
PARIS — Nate Braden, 7; Marcus Bonner, 0; Tavion Carroll, 20; Yshaad Butcher, 8; Tyrone Woods Jr., 2; Preston Aymond, 3; Kavon Freeman, 18; Donivan Peoples, 0; Kevin Jones, 0; Da’May Jones, 6; Brandon Jackson, 4.
TYLER — Enoch Fatade, 6; Taevon Anderson, 3; Ethan Mayes, 0; Michael Perez, 2; Dominique Michael, 6; Scottie Turner, 23; Mason Matthews, 2; Blessing Adespie, 2; Cody Collinsworth, 2; Isaac Aguiar, 14; Angel Dibwa, 0.
THREE-POINT GOALS — PJC: Braden, Butcher (2), Freeman (2). TJC: Anderson, Turner.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS