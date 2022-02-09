Paris Junior College's Tariq Aman made four free throws in last 27.3 seconds on two 1-and-1's after Tyler JC went on 27-6 run to cut a 23-point deficit to two in the final seconds as the Dragons held on for a 67-61 Region XIV basketball win on Wednesday in Paris.
At one point the Apaches trailed 57-34 before getting within 63-61 with 33.9 seconds showing in the second half.
Ashton Howard led TJC (14-11, 9-6) with 14 points. He was followed by Corey Camper (13), Taevon Anderson (10), Sean Franklin (10), Ange Dibwa (4), Taban Bullen (3), Parker Grant (3), Chris Okeke (2) and Isaac Aguiar (2).
Paris improves to 14-12 and 8-7. Koron Davis led the Dragons with 21 points.
TJC was 13 of 18 at the free throw line and PJC was 7 of 9.
The Apaches hit seven 3-pointers — two each from Anderson, Camper and Howard and one from Grant.
The Dragons made five 3-pointers, all by Christian Ashby.
In other Region XIV games on Wednesday:
Kilgore 78, TVCC 46; Bossier Parish 82, Panola 78; Lee 76, Lamar State 65; and Blinn 82, Coastal Bend 66.
On Tuesday, Jacksonville defeated Victoria, 86-70.
TJC returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Corsicana to meet Navarro College a 4 p.m. tipoff. The Apaches' next home game is against Kilgore College on Wednesday, Feb. 16.