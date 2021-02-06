CARTHAGE — For the third straight game, the Panola College Fillies upset the Apache Ladies.
Panola scored a 67-57 win over the No. 9 Tyler Junior College squad on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game.
Nadechka Laccen, a freshman point guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, led TJC (4-2, 0-2) with 22 points.
Panola (2-3, 2-0) was led by four players in double figures — Ginger Reece (20), Odeth Betancourt (18), Alana Swift (16) and Joy Chanslor (10).
Former Athens High School star Alex Furr, the Fillies head coach, has led her team to three consecutive wins over Tyler — two last season and Saturday's contest.
TJC was 10 of 18 at the free throw line, while the Fillies were 12 of 20.
Panola is scheduled to visit Jacksonville College on Wednesday, while TJC is slated to play host to No. 1 Trinity Valley. Both games have 5:30 p.m. scheduled tipoffs.
---
Panola 67, Tyler JC 57
Tyler JC 13 17 15 12 — 57
Panola 17 20 15 15 — 67
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 3; Veonce Powell, 6; Tia Morgan, 9; Na'Teiona Cole, 0; Nadechka Laccen, 22; Nala Hemingway, 8; Ndeye Codou Ndour, 5; Deborah Ogayemi, 1; Daijah Torns, 0; Clara Rotich, 2; Jasmine Payne, 3.
PANOLA — Joy Chanslor, 10; Destini Whitehead, 3; Alana Swift, 16; Odeth Betancourt, 18; Maria Ghaleb, 0; Esther Oluade, 0; Sydney Burris, 0; Ginger Reece, 20; Gabby McBride, 0.
THREE-POINT GOALS — TJC: Powell (2), Morgan, Hemingway (2). PC: Chanslor, Swift, Betancourt (2), Reese (3).