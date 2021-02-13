The No. 22 Panola College Ponies, fueled by 3-point shooting, snapped the Apaches’ 19-game home winning streak with a 77-70 victory over Tyler Junior College on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The last loss at home for TJC was on Feb. 16, 2019, a 98-93 defeat to Paris.
Panola (7-1) hit 13 3-pointers, including four by Cody Deen, while the Apaches (4-3) hit four treys, two by Jestin Porter.
Despite being down by as much as 13 in the second half, TJC battled back to within 74-70 on a free throw by Isaac Aguiar with 1:23 on the clock. But the Ponies hit their free throws for the final margin.
“I thought the full-court pressure was effective against them,” TJC coach Mike Marquis said. “We made a couple of good steals and we were aggressive to the basket. They missed some free throws during that stretch, which helped us narrow the score a little bit.
“If we shot free throws a little better maybe things would have gone our way.”
The Apaches missed 13 free throws, including seven in the second half. For they game TJC was 24 of 37, while the Ponies were 14 of 24.
Former LaPoynor star Isaac Jackson came out on fire for the Ponies, hitting his first three shots. He finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Deen, a 5-9 freshman guard from Shreveport, Louisiana, led all scorers with 22 points. Teammates Josh Miller (6-6 sophomore, Dallas) and Tytan Newton (6-1 freshman, Indianapolis) were next in line with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Stephen Faramade, a 6-9 freshman from Houston, led Panola with 12 rebounds with Olaverr Camacho, a 6-8 freshman from Santa Rosa, Guatemala, grabbed seven boards and two blocks.
Aguiar, the Apaches’ transfer from Tennessee Martin, had a double-double. The 6-10 sophomore from Union City, New Jersey haad 17 points and 14 rebounds, along with two blocks. The big man was 7 of 14 at the charity stripe.
Porter,a freshman guard from Houstn, led TJC with 18 points, including 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He also had four steals.
Tyler native Scottie Turner, a graduate of All Saints Episcopal School, hit for 16 points and was 5 of 6 at the free throw line. He had five boards with Mason Matthews contributing seven rebounds and a block shot.
“We’re a young team, they will bounce back,” Marquis said. “It will be a work in progress all year offensively. We have some holes to fill, shooting the ball and trying to score. I was disappointed in our turnovers (17), but we get too excited trying to do more.”
The Apaches are scheduled to return to play on Wednesday at Lamar State-Port Arthur. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., but weather conditions could postpone the contest or change the starting time, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
Panola is scheduled to host Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: TJC legend Poo Welch was in attendance, along with granddaughter Amari Welch, who is a sophomore on the Canton Eaglettes. She scored 23 points in the Eaglettes’ 53-40 win over Terrell on Friday. ... The TJC volleyball team (2-0, 2-0), which won its first two matches over Wharton County Junior College and Coastal Bend College, was scheduled to host Trinity Valley (1-9, 0-1) on Monday, but the game has been postponed, Vest said.
Panola 77, Tyler 70
Panola 37 40 — 77
Tyler 33 37 — 70
PANOLA — Josh Miller, 14; Ja’Hiem Handy, 7; Tytan Newton, 13; Esteban Roacho, 4; Isaac Jackson, 8; Sherman Breshear, 3; Cody Deen, 22; Olaverr Camacho, 6; Yes Nkomba, 0; Stephen Faramade, 0.
TYLER — Jestin Porter, 18; Enoch Fatade, 6; Taevon Anderson, 1; Dominique Michael, 4; Scottie Turner, 16; Mason Matthews, 5; Blessing Adespie, 2; Isaac Aguiar, 17; Angel Dibwa, 1; Cody Collinsworth, 0.
THREE-POINT GOALS — PC: Miller (3), Newton (2), Roacho, Jackson (2), Breshear, Deen (4). TJC: Porter (2), Turner, Matthews.