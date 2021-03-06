After seeing their double-digit lead narrowed to two points in the fourth quarter, Trenia Tillis Hoard’s young Apache Ladies stepped up.
Taryn Wills stood tall and took a charge and Nadechka Laccen connected on four straight free throws as No. 11 Tyler Junior College held off No. 20 Blinn, 82-75, on Saturday in a Region XIV women’s basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In the second game, the Apaches got close but could not overcome the hot shooting of Bossier Parish Community College, 71-64.
WOMEN
“Blinn is a good team and we knew they would not go away,” said Tillis Hoard, whose club won its fifth straight to improve to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in Region XIV.
She added she was proud her team stepped up in crunch time.
Laccen led the Apache Ladies with 19 points, including 7 of 8 at the free throw line. She was followed by Veonce Powell (17 points) and Wills (15).
Wills also added eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Others scoring for Tyler were Nala Hemingway (9), Tai Morgan (8), Clara Rotich (6), Daijah Torns (4), Debbie Ogayemi (2) and Jasmine Payne (2).
Rotich had seven rebounds, followed by Ogayemi (6) and Torns (4).
Deja Adrian led the Lady Bucs (7-4, 3-2) with 22 points, followed by Briauna Johnson (15), Jessica Soders (11) and Hailey Atwood (10). Soders had nine rebounds.
The Apache Ladies play host to league-leader Panola at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Blinn visits Paris at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
MEN
The Apaches (4-7) could not stop Cavaliers’ duo of guard John King and Fahmmi Mamo.
King hit for 38 points, including 13 of 15 at the free throw line, while Mamo had 20 points. Tutu Majok had 10 rebounds. Bossier Parish improved to 4-7.
TJC got within one twice in the second half and within six on multiple occasions but could get no closer.
Jestin Porter led Tyler with 19 points, including 5 of 6 at the free throw line. Isaac Aguiar added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Others scoring for TJC were Dominique Michael (9), Scottie Turner (8), Mason Matthews (5), Taevon Anderson (4), Enoch Fatade (3) and Blessing Adespie (2).
Tyler visits Navarro at 7 p.m. Wednesday and BPCC hosts Coastal Bend at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
