The TJC-Kilgore College rivalry is unmatched among junior colleges.
It could be on the football field (during game and at halftime), softball diamond or on the hardwoods — the intensity is there.
On Wednesday, the Apache Ladies and Lady Rangers tangled on the basketball court and each possession had the feel of a championship game.
It was No. 11 Tyler Junior College that hit the shots and dominated the boards in a 79-44 Region XIV women's basketball victory at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"We talked about staying focused no matter the score," said TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard, whose club improves to 14-3 overall and 9-3 in Region XIV. "Over there (Kilgore, Feb. 23) we had a 15-point lead (at halftime) and we ended up winning by six."
Three Apache Ladies were double figures, led by Debbie Ogayemi's double-double.
Ogayemi, a 5-11 freshman from Waterford, Ireland, had 16 points and 14 rebounds, along with three steals. Guards Taryn Wills (5-10, freshman, Round Rock) and Veonce Powell (5-8, freshman, Miami) were next with 14 and 13, points, respectively. Wills had eight rebounds with Powell grabbing six.
Tia Morgan (9 points), Nala Hemingway (9) and Nadechka Laccen (8) were near double figures. Others scoring for TJC were Clara Rotich (6), Na'Tee Cole (2) and Codou Ndour (2).
The Lady Rangers (8-11, 6-8) were led by Jada Hood, who scored 12 points, nine in the fourth quarter. Kerrighan Dunn added nine points with Rahemena Henderson pitching in seven points and adding six rebounds.
Also scoring for KC were Tara Green (6), Mckenze Brown (4), Vianey Galvan (2), Kamre Richardson (2) and Josephine Adegbite (2).
The Apache Ladies have back-to-back games on Friday (2 p.m. vs. Paris in Tyler) and Saturday (2 p.m. at Jacksonville).
Kilgore returns to play on Saturday, playing host to Trinity Valley Community College at 2 p.m.
In other women's scores: No. 4 Trinity Valley 83, Paris 61; and No. 24 Blinn 96, Jacksonville 55.