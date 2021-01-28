RANGER — The No. 10 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies traveled west and scored a 66-43 win over the Ranger Lady Rangers on Thursday at Ron Butler Gymnasium.
TJC (3-0) returns to play on Saturday, hosting North American University at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., followed by the Apaches meeting Navarro at 4 p.m.
Nadechka Laceen led TJC with 16 points. Taryn Willis and Jasmine Payne added nine points apiece for the Apache Ladies.
Due to COVID-19, Tyler Junior College is limiting those attending to games in Wagstaff Gym during competition to student-athletes, coaches, and necessary staff and game personnel to provide the safest environment possible for the Apaches as well as the visiting teams.