PARIS — The No. 10 Apache Ladies bounced back from their first league loss to score an 84-72 win over the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons on Monday.
Tyler Junior College improves to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in Region XIV women's basketball. The Lady Dragons fall to 6-12 and 2-5.
Nadechka Laccen led TJC with 26 points, followed by Taryn Wills (19) and Deborah Ogayemi (12). TJC was upset by Panola on Saturday in Tyler.
Laccen connected on six 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring for Tyler were: Trinittee Alexander (8), Tia Morgan (7), Daijah Torns (6), Shadiya Thomas (4) and Jasmine Payne (2).
The Apache Ladies hit on 16 of 19 free throw attempts. Morgan also added a trey.
Nykesha Sanders led Paris with 17 points, all in the second half.
In another Region XIV game on Monday, No. 12 Trinity Valley edged Angelina, 70-69, in Lufkin.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Wednesday, hosting No. 19 Blinn in a huge matchup at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.