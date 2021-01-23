PLANO — Nadechka Laceen and Taryn Willis hit in double figures as the No. 10 Tyler Junior College Apaches Ladies scored a 74-60 over Collin College on Saturday.
Laceen, a 5-7 freshman guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, led TJC with 19 points, while Willis, a 5-10 freshman guard from Round Rock, added 11 points.
The win moves TJC to 2-0 after the Apache Ladies opened on Friday in Tyler, a 67-65 victory over McLennan.
The Lady Cougars fall to 0-3.
Others scoring for the Apache Ladies were Na'tieona Cole (8), Jasmine Payne (8), Venoce Powell (7), Tia Morgan (7), Nala Hemingway (6), Daijah Torns (5) and Clara Rotich (4).
Four Collin players were in double figures — Tamia Miller (15), Emilie Ravn (13), Talynne Buckmon (11) and Haley Jones (11).
The Cougars were 12 of 16 from the free throw line, while the Apache Ladies were 11 of 16. Laceen was 8 of 9 at the charity stripe.
TJC returns to play at Ranger on Thursday (5:30 p.m.) before hosting North American University (Stafford, Texas) on Saturday, Jan. 30 (2 p.m.). Collin is scheduled to play host to Kilgore College at 5 p.m. Monday.