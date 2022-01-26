Free ice cream and cookies, spirited music, excited fans and a high level of play all combined for an entertaining evening at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In a game befitting two of the top teams in the nation, the No. 10 Apache Ladies pulled away in the fourth quarter to register a key 88-80 victory over No. 19 Blinn College on Wednesday in a battle of top teams in Region XIV women’s basketball.
“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing,” Tyler Junior College coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “The crowd helped us. They were our sixth man.”
The win moves Tyler to 18-3 on the season and 8-1 in conference, while Blinn drops to 17-2 and 6-2.
The game was tight throughout with neither team gaining more than a four-point lead throughout the contest until the fourth quarter.
Guards Taryn Wills and Nadechka Laccen fueled the TJC win and came through in the clutch in the final period.
Wills, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Round Rock, filled the nets for 26 points, while Laccen, a 5-6 sophomore guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, added 25 points.
The duo really shone in the fourth quarter with Laccen hitting 13 points and Wills pitching in 10.
The game was tied at 60 after the third quarter. TJC then outscored the Lady Buccaneers 28-20 in the fourth.
A 3-pointer and a basket by Laccen put TJC up 76-67 with 5:58 on the clock.
Daijah Torns was big on the boards with 11 rebounds. Deborah Ogayemi (7), Laccen (6), Tia Morgan (5) and Wills (4) were huge on the glass as well.
Five Lady Bucs were in double figures scoring, led by Telisha Brown (15) and Skylar Barnes (14). Also in double digits were Deja Adrian (11), Jakoriah Long (10) and Hannah Humphrey (10).
Others scoring for Tyler were Morgan (11), Ogayemi (9), Torns (7), Trinittee Alexander (7), Shadiya Thomas (2) and Nassarine William (1).
Also scoring for Blinn were Allana Thompson (8), Tiffany Tullis (6), Chynell Mitchell (4) and Makayla Patterson (2).
Tullis had five boards.
TJC was 13 of 17 at the free throw line and 7 of 13 at the 3-point line. The Lady Bucs were 11 of 12 at the charity stripe and 11 of 31 from long distance.
In other women’s games: Kilgore 60, Panola 55; Trinity Valley 101, Coastal Bend 52; and Angelina 84, Bossier Parish 52.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Saturday, traveling to Bossier City, Louisiana to meet Bossier Parish in a 2 p.m. contest. Blinn is scheduled to host Coastal Bend at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In men’s games: Paris 82, Trinity Valley 71, OT; Kilgore 69, Panola 57; Bossier Parish 57, Navarro 56; Lamar State-Port Arthur 83, Coastal Bend 60; and Lee 80, Angelina 60.