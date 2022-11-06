The No. 1 ranked and defending national champion Apache Ladies opened the basketball season by splitting games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Tyler Junior College opened with a 63-57 loss to Southwest Mississippi on Nov. 3, but bounced back with a 74-53 victory over Coahoma (Mississippi) on Nov. 4. Both games were played at Baton Rouge Community College.
The Apache Ladies are hosting the Herb Richardson Classic Nov. 11-12 at Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC campus.
The schedule for Nov. 11: Collin vs. North American, 3 p.m.; Angelina vs. Baton Rouge CC, 5 p.m; and TJC vs. Shorter (Arkansas).
The schedule for Nov. 12: Shorter vs. Baton Rouge CC, noon; Angelina vs. Collin, 2 p.m.; and TJC vs. North America, 4 p.m.
TJC VS. SW MISSISSIPPI
The Apache Ladies led 32-29 before the Bears outscored TJC 20-10 in the third period, eventually winning 63-57.
TJC, which won the national championship last March in Lubbock under Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard, has an all new team.
Lillian Jackson, a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Apache Ladies with 18 points with Fanta Kone and Atria Dumas adding 10 points apiece.
Others scoring for TJC were Sian Phipps (8), Victoria Dixon (7) and Anahlynn Murray (4).
Kone dished out 11 assists for a double double. Dumas was close as she had nine rebounds.
Freshman guard Mookie Lampley led the Bears with 27 points.
TJC VS. COAHOMA
After a double double on Thursday, Kone, a freshman from the Republic of Mali in west Africa, tallied a triple double in the 74-53 win over Coahoma.
Kone had 16 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.
Along with Kone, four other Apache Ladies hit in double figures — Dixon (16), Kiana Bennett (13), Murray (12) and Phipps (11).
Also scoring for TJC were Jackson (4) and Dumas (2).
The Tigers (1-1) were led by Elishia Wilson with 18 points.
Also on Friday, SW Mississippi score a 48-45 win over Kilgore College.