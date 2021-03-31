Kilgore College used a 12-2 run during a six-minute period in the second half to bring separation between the Rangers and Apaches en route to a 67-62 win on Wednesday in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Rangers' run put them ahead 58-44, but Tyler Junior College made a run of their own. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Mason Matthews and Taevon Anderson brought Tyler within 62-56 with 1:27 showing. However, KC's Dantwan Grimes hit a long trey as the shot clock was winding down to give the Rangers breathing room.
The Apaches dressed only seven players due to injuries but kept the game close. It was the final regular season home game for the Apaches.
Grimes and KJ Jenkins led the Rangers with 13 points each with Stephan Morris adding 12. Paul Otieno led Kilgore with six rebounds (4 blocks), while Grimes had five. Tyson Banks had five assists.
The Apaches had four players in double figures, led by Jestin Porter and Mason Matthews with 13 points each with Taevon Anderson and Isaac Agular hitting 11 points apiece.
Angel Dibwa had seven rebounds for TJC with Matthews grabbing six boards.
Others scoring for KC were Otieno (9), Malik Grant (7), Da'Sean Nelson (7), Duane Posey (3), Godwin Illumoka (2) and Banks (1).
Also scoring for TJC were Dibwa (6), Ethan Mayes (5) and Michael Perez (3).
KC was 8 of 16 at the free throw line with TJC hitting 5 of 11.
TJC (7-13) concludes the regular on Saturday, traveling to Beeville to meet Coastal Bend. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Rangers (14-5) are scheduled to host Victoria on Friday at 4 p.m.