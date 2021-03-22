The Apaches started slow, but ended even faster as Tyler Junior College, sparked by high-scoring Jestin Porter, rallied for an 82-73 Region XIV Conference basketball win over Coastal Bend on Monday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The game was rescheduled from Feb. 24 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Coastal Bend program.
The victory snapped a two-game skid by TJC and moved the Apaches to 7-10 with the Cougars falling to 4-12.
Porter, the Apaches' 6-0 guard from Houston, scored 38 points. In the first half, Porter hit 18 points to help keep TJC in the game, as Tyler trailed 8-0 and by double digits until the final two minutes before intermission.
A late push helped TJC get within 40-36 at the half and after halftime Porter scored 20 to help the Apaches surge into the lead.
Tyler took its first lead when Porter scored and was fouled. The old-fashion three-point play put TJC ahead 47-45 with 15:51 on the clock. Twice the Cougars tied the game at 59-59 and 61-61, but a technical on CBC's Marcus Stephens put Porter on the line. His free throw put TJC ahead, 62-61, with 8:13 showing and the Apaches never trailed or were tied again.
Porter hit six 3-pointers.
Isaac Aguiar, TJC's 6-10 forward from Union City, New Jersey, added 15 points (11 in the second half) with eight rebounds. Enoch Fatade, a freshman guard from Palestine, fueled the offense as well with drives to the bucket with nine points and five rebounds. Scottie Turner, a sophomore who graduated from All Saints, hit for nine points and grabbed five boards.
TJC's Blessing Adespie had seven rebounds and six points. Mason Matthews had two blocks as well as Cody Collinsworth.
Caleb Elsey had a double-double for Coastal Bend — 14 points and 13 rebounds. Also in double figures were Lonzo Rand (12), D'Andre Barrett (11) and Antonio Halliburton (10).
Tyler returns to play on Wednesday, traveling to Carthage to meet the Panola Ponies. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CBC is scheduled to visit Paris on Wednesday.
Tyler 82, Coastal Bend 73
Coastal Bend 40 33 — 73
Tyler 36 46 — 82
COASTAL BEND — Lonzo Rand, 12 Kentraevious Johnson, 3; Antonio Halliburton, 10; Robert Gil, 2; Caleb Elsey, 14; Elijah Lee, 5; D'Andre Barrett, 11 Ka'von Moore, 7; Marcus Stephens, 9.
TYLER — Jestin Porter, 38; Enoch Fatade, 9; Taevon Anderson, 4; Michael Perez, 1; Dominique Michael, 0; Scottie Turner, 9; Mason Matthews, 0; Blessing Adespie, 6; Cody Collinsworth, 0; Isaac Aguiar, 15.
HALFTIME — Coastal Bend 40, Tyler 36.
THREE-POINT GOALS — CBC: Johnson, Halliburton (2), Lee, Barrett (3), Stephens. TJC: Porter (6), Turner.
FREE THROWS — CBC 1 of 3; TJC: 11 of 16.