The Tyler Junior College basketball teams are hosting their annual Toys for Tots doubleheader on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Free admission is granted with a donation of a new toy.
The No. 12 Apache Ladies (8-2, 2-0 Region XIV) will take on Southwestern Christian College (3-5) in a non-conference game beginning at 2 p.m.
The Apaches (7-5, 2-1 Region XIV) tangle with Jacksonville College (5-6, 1-2) at 4 p.m.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to play on Sunday as well when they play host to North American University in a 1 p.m. tipoff.
Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard's team will then break for the Christmas holidays and return to play with back-to-back games in Ellisville, Mississippi against Jones County Junior College — 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The Apache Ladies' next home game is Jan. 5 against Jacksonville College.
The Apaches' next game is a non-conference contest with College of Southern Idaho on Dec. 30 at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
Coach Mike Marquis' team will then return to Region XIV play on Jan. 3 at Blinn, followed by a Jan. 5 meeting with Angelina.