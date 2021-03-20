BRENHAM — The Apaches rallied in the second half from a 13-point deficit but Blinn hit four straight free throws in the final five seconds to hold off Tyler Junior College, 71-67, on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game at the Kruse Center.
TJC falls to 6-10 both overall and in conference, while Blinn improves to 10-6 and 8-6.
The Apaches’ next game is at 1 p.m. Monday at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler. The Buccaneers play host to Trinity Valley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Jestin Porter led TJC with 28 points, including 12 of 13 at the free throw line. Scottie Turner added 11 points.
Davion Coleman led the Buccaneers on offense with 21 points.