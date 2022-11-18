KILGORE — Corey Camper Jr. had a game-high 21 points and the Apaches played tough defense as Tyler Junior College upset No. 21 McLennan Community College 60-56 on Friday in the first game of the Kilgore College Basketball Classic at Masters Gymnasium.
The Apaches (4-2) are scheduled to play Howard at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kilgore. The Rangers of Kilgore College are slated to meet McLennan (6-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
For the game, TJC held the Highlanders to 25% shooting (18 of 72). MCC kept the game close with free throw shooting as the Waco squad shot 80% (16 of 20) from the charity stripe. The Apaches, while shooting 34% from the floor and 39% from 3-point, was just 11 of 21 (52%) from the free throw line.
Following Camper in double figures for Tyler were Dariyus Woodson (14) and Marcus Rigsby Jr. (10). Others scoring for the Apaches were Bullen Taban (5), Randy Crosby (3), Makel Johnson (3), Ray Barrion (2) and Amir Locus (2).
Point guard Barrion had six assists while Rigsby and Camper had two steals each. Boubacar Mboup led with six rebounds with four each from Camper, Woodson and Taban.
Omarion Smith led the Highlanders with 13 points, followed by Mason Lockhart (9), Jared Clawson (11), CJ Hall (8), A.J. Barnes (5), Nick Shogbonyo (4), Jaylen Thompson (4) and Kaleb Pouncy (2).
Smith had a double double with 17 rebounds.
MCC had 13 turnovers and Tyler had 11.
TJC led throughout with a 30-19 halftime lead. The Highlanders tied the game once at 35-35.