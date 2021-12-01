The Apaches turned up the full-court pressure to start the second half as TJC rallied for an 81-62 victory over Victoria College in the Region XIV Conference basketball opener on Wednesday at the Victoria Sports Center in Victoria.
Tyler Junior College (6-4, 1-0) trailed 35-31 at halftime, but turned things around with the press causing havoc with the Pirates (0-6, 0-1).
Jestin Porter led TJC with 27 points, while Chris Okeke added 13. Ashton Howard added 11 points. The Apaches hit 17 of 20 free throw attempts in the second half.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, hosting Lamar State-Port Arthur in a 4 p.m. tipoff at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Apache Ladies will play first, taking on Bossier Parish at 2 p.m.
The Pirates are scheduled to visit Kilgore College on Saturday with the game set to start at 4 p.m.
In other games, Kilgore College downed Coastal Bend 92-53 and Paris won over Jacksonville 65-53.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC football team meets Coffeyville (Kansas) in the 19th TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Saturday in Commerce. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.