The Apaches rallied from a nine-point first-half deficit, paced by the double-digit scoring of Jestin Porter and Dominique Michael, to score a 73-61 win over over Bossier Parrish in a Region XIV basketball game on Wednesday at Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Tyler Junior College goes to 2-1, while the Cavaliers fall to 1-2.
Porter, a 6-0 freshman guard from Houston, hit for 27 points with Michael, a 6-6 freshman forward from Seattle, adding 12 points and five rebounds. Scott Turner, a 6-4 guard from Tyler, hit for nine points and grabbed four boards.
Porter also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Tennessee-Martin transfer — Isaac Aguiar — came up with 10 rebounds and scored six points. Aguiar is a 6-10 sophomore forward from Union City, New Jersey. Freshman forward Angel Dibwa (6-10, Republic of Congo, added six points and five rebounds.
Others scoring for TJC were Mason Matthews (5), Enoch Fatade (5) and Taevon Anderson (3).
The Cavaliers were led by four players in double figures —Avery Martinez (14), Tutu Majok (12), Paul King (11) and Jeremy Richard (11).
The Apaches improved to 23-4 all-time against the Cavaliers, including 10-3 at PBCC.
In other Region XIV games, Kilgore 65, Paris 58; Trinity Valley 91, Navarro 85; and Blinn 91, Coastal Bend 62.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, hosting Navarro at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler. However, at this time TJC is not allowing fans. The Apache Ladies are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. against North American U.
BPCC is scheduled to visit Coastal Bend for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
The No. 10 TJC women’s team is scheduled to play on Thursday, traveling to Ranger for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
