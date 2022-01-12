Tyler Junior College rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit and the Apaches used a strong defensive effort in the last half to defeat the Paris Junior College Dragons 67-62 on Wednesday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apaches’ Sean Franklin nailed a 3-pointer in front of Tyler’s bench with 26.6 seconds to play as the shot clock was expiring for 67-62 lead. The Dragons were unable to score the rest of the game.
Corey Camper scored a game-high 23 points and Ashton Howard added 13, including 11 consecutive points for Tyler in the second half. Howard had three monster dunks during the span that took Tyler from down 46-41 to leading 52-49.
“Very proud of the team effort; playing without Jestin Porter,” said Tyler coach Mike Marquis. Porter, the Apaches' standout guard is out with an injury.
Franklin, who is playing with a stress fracture, added six points for the Apaches.
Tyler’s defense limited the hot-shooting Dragons to only 22 points in the second half.
Paris was led in scoring by Houston freshman Christian Ashby with 20 points, including six treys, and Da’May Jones’ 16.
Chris Okeke added nine points for Tyler, while Isaac Aguiar chipped in eight.
The Apaches (11-6, 6-1) travel to Athens on Saturday to face Trinity Valley in a 4 p.m. contest. Paris (12-7, 6-2) is scheduled to host Panola at 4 p.m. Saturday.
In other Region XIV men's games: Kilgore 80, Trinity Valley 59; Coastal Bend 67, Blinn 64; Panola 83, Bossier Parish 74; and Lee 86, Lamar State-Port Arthur 73.
In Region XIV women's games: Kilgore 69, Blinn 65; Panola 72, Bossier Parish 59; Tyler at Paris, ppd., and TVCC at Angelina, ppd.
The No. 7 TJC Apache Ladies are scheduled to host Angelina at 2 p.m. Saturday.