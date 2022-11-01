It was a perfect opening game as far as TJC basketball Coach Mike Marquis was concerned.
Not only did Tyler Junior College win, but every Apache scored in an 89-40 win over Strength N' Motion International of San Antonio before a nice crowd on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"It was a good first game," Marquis said. "We got the nerves out and everyone got to play significant minutes.
"It will help because we've got a tough weekend coming up."
The Apaches (1-0) have games on Friday (6 p.m. vs. Southwestern Christian College) and Saturday (2 p.m. Dallas College-Brookhaven), both at Wagtaff Gymnasium.
Boubacar Mboup, a 6-10 freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado who is also a member of the Apache football team, had a double-double with 16 points (4 of 4 at free throw line) and 12 rebounds.
Others in double figures were Corey Camper Jr. (14 points), Jonah Nesmith (10) and Dariyus Woodson (10).
Jayleen Streeter led SNM with 11 points, while Terell Plamer added 10.
Others scorers for TJC were Randy Crosby (9), Marcus Rigsby Jr. (7), Ray Barrion (7), former Tyler Lee player Matt Wade (5), Amir Locus (4), Bullen Taban (4), Makel Johnson (2) and former John Tyler player Sean O'Neal (1).
TJC had 65 rebounds. Mboup was followed by Taban (9), Wade (7), Woodson (7), O'Neal (6), Nesmith (6) and Johnson (6).
Martins Adonry and Caleb Gaston had six boards each.
Strength N' Motion returns to play on Friday, traveling to Lufkin to face Angelina.