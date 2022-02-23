On a chilly night in deep East Texas, the Apaches Ladies had a hot start and scored a 60-51 win over Panola College on Wednesday in a Region XIV women's basketball conference game in Carthage.
The No. 13 Tyler Junior College squad improves to 23-6 overall and 13-4 in league play. The No. 24 Fillies drop to 20-7 and 11-6.
Nadechka Laccen led the Apache Ladies with 21 points. Taryn Wills added 10 points.
TJC led 32-21 at halftime. The Fillies made a push to get within 57-51 late in the game on back-to-back buckets from Tania Allen and Courtlyn Loudermill.
However, the Apache Ladies staved off Panola for the win.
Others scoring for Tyler were Jasmine Payne (8), Deborah Ogayemi (8), Trinittee Alexander (7), Tia Morgan (4) and Nassarine William (2).
TJC was 11 of 16 from the free throw line three 3-pointers (all by Laccen). The Fillies were 5 of 8 at the charity stripe while hitting two 3-pointer.
Last month in Tyler, PC upset the Apache Ladies, 83-71. The Fillies were fueled by 26 of 31 at the free throw line that day.
Also, TJC held Jayla Brooks to six points after she scored 33 against the Tribe in the Rose City,
Loudermill led Panola with 16 points. Others scoring for the Fillies were Sharayah Johnson (9), Destiny Burton (6), Nya Harmon (5), Bineta Diatta (5), Allen (2) and Baylee Goins (2).
TJC closes out the regular season on Saturday, traveling to Brenham to meet Blinn in a 2 p.m. start. Panola visits Kilgore College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In other women's games, Kilgore defeated Jacksonville, 61-37; and Angelina won over Coastal Bend, 87-49.
Two games were postponed due to weather concerns, No. 17 Blinn at No. 11 Trinity Valley (now, 2 p.m. Friday) and Bossier Parish at Paris (now 4 p.m. Friday).