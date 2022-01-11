TJC.S.IDAHO.MESN.BASEKTBALL.ONLINE.2.jpg
Tyler Junior College's Corey Camper goes up for a shot against Southern Idaho Dec. 30 at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Apaches are scheduled to host Paris at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

The TJC Apaches will play host to Paris Junior College on Wednesday in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Junior College is 10-6 on the season and 5-1 in Region XIV. The Dragons are 12-6 and 6-1.

The No. 7 Apache Ladies game, scheduled for Wednesday in Paris, has been postponed the school said. The game has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in Paris.

The TJC women (14-2, 3-0) are slated to host Angelina at 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the Apaches are scheduled to travel to Athens to meet Trinity Valley in a 4 p.m. game.

 
 

