The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, defending NJCAA basketball champions, was scheduled to host Holy Patriot University on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium, but the game has been canceled.
TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said via email, “’Due to the lack of tuition payments,’ Holy Patriot has canceled our game for Saturday December 3, 2022. They informed me at 7:09 a.m. this morning via text message and I have spent the better part of the morning trying to find another opponent. Sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to schedules.”
Holy Patriot University is a college in Beaumont that is beginning women’s basketball this season.
The Apache Ladies are 5-4 on the season and will open Region XIV Conference on Wednesday against Coastal Bend. Game time for the Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The Apaches hit the road for their first Region XIV road game on Saturday, traveling to meet Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m.
TJC opened conference with a 97-59 win over Victoria College on Wednesday in Tyler. The Apaches are 7-3 overall, while the Seahawks, who lost to Panola 70-47 on Wednesday in Port Arthur, are 4-6.
Other league results were: Kilgore 84, Coastal Bend 71; Navarro 67, Angelina 55; Blinn 83, Trinity Valley 51; Lee 86, Bossier Parish 72; and Paris 80, Jacksonville 66.
Other games on Saturday include: Navarro (8-3, 1-0) at Coastal Bend (6-5, 0-1), 2 p.m.; Kilgore (8-2, 1-0) at Victoria (1-10, 0-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity Valley (7-4, 0-1) at Angelina (5-4, 0-1), 4 p.m.; Paris (4-6, 1-0) at Blinn (6-4, 1-0), 4 p.m.; Bossier Parish (5-2, 0-1) at Jacksonville (1-9, 0-1), 4 p.m.; and Panola (8-1, 1-0) at Lee (8-3, 1-0), 4 p.m.
The Apaches are home on Wednesday, hosting Lee College at 7:30 p.m.