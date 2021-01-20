PARIS — The Apaches opened their Region XIV basketball season on Wednesday with an 80-52 loss to Paris Junior College at the Hunt Center.
Jestin Porter, a 6-0 freshman guard from Houston, led Tyler Junior College with 12 points. Isaac Aguiar, a 6-10 sophomore forward from Union City, New Jersey, added nine points.
Others scoring for TJC were Cody Collinsworth (7), Taevon Anderson (6), Scott Turner (6), Enoch Fatade (5), Mason Matthews (5) and Blessing Adespie (2).
The Dragons led 45-24 at halftime.
Preston Aymond and Da’May Jones led Paris with 11 points apiece.
The Apaches play host to Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC's statement about fans at games: In coordination with the Tyler Junior College administration, at this time the only people allowed into Wagstaff Gym during competition will be student-athletes, coaches, and necessary staff and game personnel. In response to competition without spectators, we have been working to make sure that we can provide a quality livestream to allow fans to watch games online during this time. We will provide a live video stream through the TJC Apache Athletics YouTube Channell with scoreboard information as well as audio play-by-play from Bill Coates and 92.1 ESPN East Texas and KTBB Sports.
The Apache Ladies open their season on Friday, meeting McLennan Community at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
In Region XIV men’s games: Kilgore 71, Trinity Valley 69; Blinn 99, Victoria 74; Navarro 90, Coastal Bend 65; and Panola 82, Bossier Parish 62. Lamar State visits Jacksonville on Thursday.
In other Region XIV women’s non-conference games, the Trinity Valley women scored an 84-46 win over Collin College; and Grayson 79, Panola 66.