KILGORE — Daveon Thomas hit for 18 points and Dantwan Grimes added 16 as the No. 4 Kilgore College Rangers defeated rival Tyler Junior College, 68-53, on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game at Masters Gymnasium.
TJC (12-9, 7-4) returns to play on Saturday, Jan. 29 when the Apache host Panola in a 4 p.m. contest. The Rangers (18-1, 8-1) take on Angelina College at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Lufkin.
Parker Grant led Tyler with 12 points with Taevon Anderson and Chris Okeke adding 11 points each. Ashton Howard had six rebounds to lead the Apaches.
KC led 30-20 at halftime. Late in the game there was a bit of pushing and shoving which resulted in two players from each team being ejected. The four will miss their team's next two games.
Others scoring for TJC were Corey Camper (7), Howard (5), Taban Bullen (4), Isaac Aguiar (2) and Sean Franklin (1).
Also scoring for KC were Da'Sean Nelson (9), Paul Otieno (9), Mason Taylor (5), Duane Posey (4), Isaac Hoberecht (3), Tobias Roland (2) and Obi Ezekewesli (2).
TJC was 19 of 31 at the free throw line while Kilgore was 8 of 11. The Rangers hit on 6 of 19 3-point attempts while the Apaches were 0 of 8.