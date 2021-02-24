KILGORE —After playing three straight close games against rival Tyler Junior College, the Kilgore College Rangers left little doubt on Wednesday.
Five of the seven Rangers who scored reached double figures — led by K.J. Jenkins' 18 points - and Kilgore rolled to an 85-64 win over the Apaches in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
Paul Otieno and Da'Sean Nelson scored 16 apiece for KC, which moved to 5-2 on the season. Dantwan Grimes added 13, Tysen Banks 11, JaVonne Lowrey seven and Stephan Morris four. Dylan Cabs led the Rangers with nine rebounds. Otieno added eight, and Jenkins finished with seven rebounds and six assists. Banks handed out five assists, and Otieno capped his big night with four blocks.
Jestin Porter scored 31 points in the loss for Tyler. Scottie Turner added 11, Isaac Aguiar seven points and 10 rebounds, Taevon Anderson six points, Enoch Fatade four, Cody Collinsworth and Angel Dibwa two each and Blessing Adespie one.
Tyler drops to 4-4 with the loss. TJC is scheduled to host Paris at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The last three meetings between the two teams had all been settled by three points. The Rangers will host Trinity Valley on Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.