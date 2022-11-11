TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Marcus Rigsby Jr. hit for 30 points, but the Apaches fell 89-88 in overtime to Casper (Wyoming) College on Thursday in the Rob Green Classic at the College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium.
Tyler Junior College falls to 2-1 with the Thunderbirds improving to 3-1.
TJC forced OT when Rigsby, off an assist from Corey Camper Jr., drained a 3-pointer with 12 seconds on the clock to tie the game at 83-83.
In OT, Casper went on top 87-83 and the Apaches pulled within one after a Randy Crosby free throw (2:04) and two Rigsby's free throws with 25 seconds showing. However, the Thunderbirds went up 89-86 on two charity tosses by Jaden Peters with 11 seconds showing.
Rigsby made a layup with four seconds left to bring the final score to 89-88.
TJC made 11 of 22 from the 3-point line, but was hurt at the free throw as the Apaches hit 13 of 26. The Thunderbirds were 9 of 25 from long distance and 10 of 20 at the charity stripe. Tyler won on the glass, 58-51.
Others scoring for TJC were Camper (16), Dariyus Woodson (15), Boubacar Mboup (9), Makel Johnson (7), Crosby (7) and Bullen Taban (4).
Mboup just missed a double double with 10 rebounds. Taban had eight boards and Camper added seven. Rigsby had five assists. Taban had two blocks.
Jamison Epps led Casper with 22 points, followed by Kennard Richardson (13), Dalton Peterson (11) and Sayhan Yetkin (11). Epps had 17 rebounds.
TJC was scheduled to play Eastern Wyoming late Friday and host College of Southern Idaho on Saturday. Casper is playing CSI on Friday and Eastern Wyoming on Saturday.
The Apaches will play in the Kilgore Classic on Nov. 18 (4 p.m. vs. McLennan) and Nov. 19 (TBA vs. Howard). Their next home game is Nov. 23 vs. Loyalty College Prep (7:30 p.m.).