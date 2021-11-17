After not meeting team goals, TJC basketball coach Mike Marquis decided to have a practice after the Apaches’ game with Texas Wesleyan JV on Wednesday afternoon.
The Apaches had to run even though Tyler Junior College scored an 88-77 win over the Rams at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“We did not play as well defensively as we should have,” said Marquis, whose team is 3-3. “We did share the ball well.”
Jestin Porter, who recently committed to Middle Tennessee State, was smooth as usual, hitting 30 points, including 3 for 4 from the 3-point line.
Marcus Grigsby Jr. added 20 points with Corey Camper pitching in 11. Also scoring for TJC were Ashton Howard, Chris Okeke and Isaac Aguiar with six points each, followed by Parker Grant (4) and Taevon Anderson (3).
The Apaches had 16 blocks, including six by Aguiar, along with 12 rebounds. Taban Bullen added eight boards with Okeke grabbing seven.
Ryan Jones led the Rams from Fort Worth with 16, followed by Jay’lon Calvin (15), Jordan Flood (12), D.J. Montgomery (11), Kaleb Cheeks (10), Mon Holmes (7) and Collin Course (3).
TJC’s next game is at 6 p.m. Monday against Loyalty Prep.