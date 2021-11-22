With the Region XIV basketball conference season nearing, TJC coach Mike Marquis wants his team to get as much game action as possible.
The Apaches played the first of three games this week on Monday as the Tyler Junior College scored an 80-51 victory over Loyalty College Prep at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC broke out to a 46-22 halftime lead and led by as much as 30 points as Marquis gave all his players significant minutes.
Jestin Porter, the sophomore guard who has signed with Middle Tennessee State, led the Apaches with 20 points, including 7 of 7 at the free throw line.
Others in double figures for Tyler were Corey Camper (14), Sean Franklin (13) and Chris Okeke (11). Also scoring were Parker Grant (7), Taevon Anderson (5), Isaac Aguiar (6) and Taban Bullen (4).
Okeke, a 6-9 freshman forward from East Chicago, Indiana, had nine rebounds with Ashton Howard and Aguiar adding seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Juan Sanchez led the Wildcats with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, Jose Yebra Jr. added 11 points. Saliou Seye, a 6-10 forward from Senegal, had 10 rebounds with Filifing Sissoko grabbing five boards. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Jaden Juarez (8), Sissoko (5), Seye (5), Nathan Parra (3) and Troy Peters (2).
TJC (4-3) will now play on Friday (4 p.m. vs. CYM Prep) and Saturday (4 p.m. vs. Grayson County) before opening conference play on Dec. 1 at Victoria College.
Loyalty College Prep, founded in 1993, is a Post Grad Program that helps build a solid foundation as a college student-athlete in college. It is located North Richland Hills.
The school is a transitional year, to help students who have completed their senior year of high school gain growth development, educational study skills, mental self-discipline and self-confidence necessary to succeed in college. Loyalty College Prep players are required to enroll at Tarrant County College part time.
The Wildcats’ next game is Nov. 29 at Weatherford.
