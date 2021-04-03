Jestin Porter led five Apaches in double digits as Tyler Junior College sacred a 79-69 win over Coastal Bend College on Saturday in a Region XIV basketball game in Beeville.
Porter hit for 21 points, including 7 of 7 at the free throw line, to pace the Apaches (8-13).
Isaac Aguiar added 16 points for TJC, including 12 points in the first half. He was 2 of 2 at the free throw line as TJC finished 14 for 19 at the charity stripe.
Michael Perez and Mason Matthews each had added 15 points. Matthews had three 3-pointers with Perez hitting two treys.
Taevon Anderson pitched in 10 points (2 3-pointers) with Angel Dibwa adding 2.
Lonzo Rand led the Cougars (5-15) with 26 points.
The Apaches are scheduled to take part in the Region XIV Tournament next week in Jacksonville.
TJC is the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Lamar State-Port Arthur at 1 p.m. Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium (811 Farnsworth St.) on the old Lon Morris College campus.
Tickets are available on sale at https://www.jacksonville-college.edu/region-xiv-championship-tournament via the school website.
Tournament passes are available for $25. Session tickets are $5. There will be 600 tickets available for general admission and 78 reserve tickets.
