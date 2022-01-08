BEEVILLE — Jestin Porter scored 15 points and Parker Grant added 14 as Tyler Junior College defeated Coastal Bend College 77-64 on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game.
The Apaches (9-6, 4-1) are scheduled to play in Brenham on Sunday, taking on Blinn College at 4 p.m. The Cougars (3-13, 1-6) are slated to host Blinn at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Corey Camper added 11 points for TJC, followed by Ashton Howard (9), Chris Okeke (9), Sean Franklin (8), Issac Aguiar (6), Bullen Taban (4) and Taveon Anderson (1).
Robert Chapman led the Cougars with 17 points, while Faybeyon Shelton added 17.
TJC’s next home is set for Wednesday against Paris at Gymnasium.
In other men’s games on Saturday: Blinn 82, Navarro, 78; Lee 81, Paris 72; Lamar State-Port Arthur 79, Bossier Parish 73; Trinity Valley 83, Jacksonville 73; and Panola 81, Victoria 46.
In women’s games on Saturday: No. 11 TJC 74, No. 21 Kilgore 67; Panola 76, Angelina 75; No. 4 Trinity Valley 76, Paris 67; No. 22 Blinn 69, Jacksonville 32; and Bossier Parish 101, Coastal Bend 69.