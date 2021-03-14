The Apaches didn't make a stop at Brenham's Blue Bell ice cream factory, but they did have get a double dip this weekend.
After a capturing a win on Saturday in Victoria, Tyler Junior College travel about 215 miles to the southeastern Texas town of Port Arthur for another victory on Sunday.
TJC (6-8) built a big lead and then played tough defense on the Seahawks' final two possession to hold off Lamar State-Port Arthur 70-68 in a Region XIV basketball game at the Carl Parker Center.
Against Victoria, the Apaches won 81-64 at the Sports Center.
Tyler outrebounded the Seahawks 48-31 and led 49-20 in the second half. Lamar State fought back by hitting 3-pointers and the Apaches missing free throws.
Lamar State (4-11) got within one, but never could take the lead. The Seahawks had the chance to take the lead on three occasions in the later portions of the second half, but the Apache defense stepped up, including twice in the final 20 seconds.
Isaac Aguiar led the Apaches with a double-double — 25 points and 13 rebounds. He also had four assists and two blocks. The 6-10 sophomore from Union City, New Jersey hit on 10 of 13 shots, including 2 of 2 from 3-point land
Jestin Porter added for 22 points and dished out six assists for TJC.
The game with LSPA was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 when it was postponed by the winter storm.
TJC coach Mike Marquis thanked LSPA athletic director Scott Street and Seahawks coach Lamar Madison for agreeing to the rare Sunday game. Lamar State also played on Saturday, falling at Kilgore 59-56. He also thanked TJC AD Kevin Vest and Dr. Tim Drain (Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs) for allowing the team to stay over between games.
The Seahawks are slated to host Blinn at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Apaches meeting Trinity Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Tyler.
TJC and LSPA are set to meet in Tyler on March 27.
---
Sunday's Game
Tyler JC 70, Lamar State-Port Arthur 68
Tyler 45 25 — 70
Lamar State-Port Arthur 20 48 — 68
TYLER — Jestin Porter, 22; Enoch Fatade, 2; Taevon Anderson, 6; Dominique Michael, 0; Scottie Turner, 5; Mason Matthews, 0; Blessing Adespie, 8; Cody Collinsworth, 0; Isaac Aguiar, 25; Angel Dibwa, 2.
LAMAR STATE-PA — Kantrell Burney, 17; Kobi Johnson, 0; Ty Archibald, 6; Kenyawn Bowie, 2; Joe Lucien, 18; Adrian Caldwell II, 0; Li'Jon Smith, 0; Nash Golaszewski, 13; Desmond McQuain, 12.
THREE POINT GOALS — TJC (7): Porter (2), Anderson (2), Turner, Aguiar (2). LSPA (12): Burney (5), Archibald (2), Golaszewski (2), McQuain (3).
FREE THROWS — TJC: 15 of 27; LSPA: 6 of 12.
---
Saturday's Game
Tyler 81, Victoria 84
Tyler JC 46 35 — 81
Victoria 24 40 — 64
TYLER — Jestin Porter, 22; Enoch Fatade, 3; Taevon Anderson, 2; Ethan Mayes, 0; Michael Perez, 0; Dominique Michael, 7; Scottie Turner, 16; Mason Matthews, 3; Blessing Adespie, 9; Cody Collinsworth, 9; Isaac Aguiar, 10; Angel Dibaw, 0.
VICTORIA — Byren Thomas, 0; Tariq Aman, 18; Lance Mosley, 6; Cobe Dillard, 8; Kenyatis Turner, 0; Terrance DeWitt, 0; Ethan Austin, 5; Donald Lightner, 2; Jordan Wallace, 9; Miles Macadory, 16.
THREE POINT GOALS — TJC (7): Porter (4), Turner, Matthews, Collinsworth. VC (9): Aman, Mosley (2), Austin, Wallace, Macadory (4).
FREE THROWS — TJC: 14 of 24; VC: 5 of 8.
---
Wednesday's Game
Navarro 87, Tyler 60
Tyler 27 33 — 60
Navarro 43 44 — 87
TYLER — Jestin Porter, 10; Enoch Fatade, 6; Scott Turner, 10; Isaac Aguiar, 8; Angel Dibaw, 5; Ethan Mayes, 0; Michael Perez, 7; Dominique Michael, 6; Mason Matthews, 0; Blessing Adespie, 4; Cody Collinsworth, 4.
NAVARRO — Edward Manuel, 24; Drue Dindon, 15; Akol Mawein, 10; Sabry Philip, 1; Antonee Abraham, 0; Jared Peel, 4; Terrill Curb, 0; Jules Moor, 14; Garrett Celsur, 0; Brian Washington, 0; Souleymane Doumbia, 4; Jaylen Harrison, 15.
THREE POINT GOALS — TJC (4): Porter, Turner (2), Perez (1). NC (13): Manuel (4), Drinnon (5), Moor, Harrison (3).
FREE THROWS — Tyler: 6 of 14; Navarro: 8 of 12.