The Tyler Junior College basketball teams host a Region XIV Conference doubleheader on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
In the first game, the TJC Apache Ladies will play host to Jacksonville College at 5:30 p.m. Tyler is 9-5 on the season and 1-0 in conference, while the Lady Jaguars are 8-5 and 0-2.
In the second game, the Apaches (10-6, 3-3) will take on a much-improved Coastal Bend College squad. The Cougars are 10-6 overall and 4-2 in conference.
TJC vs. Angelina
Xavier Owens scored 16 points and the Angelina College Roadrunners held off the hard-charging Tyler Junior College Apaches for a 68-63 win in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon in Lufkin.
Marcus Rigsby Jr. led Tyler with 19 points, but after falling in a 14-point hole late in the first half, the Apaches got within a single point but could never get over the hump.
Cade Holzman scored 13 points and Braiden Wagner had 12 for AC, which stayed perfect at home.
Dariyus Woodson scored 13 points and Randy Crosby had 11 for Tyler.
The ‘Runners played one of their most complete halves of the season in racing out to a big early lead.
AC used a 13-3 run and led by as many as 14 points at 37-23 late in the first half. The ‘Runners eventually took a 39-28 lead into the locker room.
Owens led the ‘Runners with nine points in the first half as they shot 48% from the floor.
Rigsby and Woodson led Tyler with six points apiece in the opening 20 minutes, but they shot 33% from the field while only leading on one occasion.
It was a different story in the second half with Tyler surging back into the game with a 12-3 run.
The Apaches were able to attack the rim throughout the second half as they shot 54% from the floor.
However, the ‘Runners answered every run along the way with Wagner scoring 11 of his 12 points after the break..
The ‘Runners were eventually able to salt the game away from the free throw stripe.
Other AC scorers were Patrick Johnson and Daniel Sanchez (8), Kanaan Holder (4), Markell McClain (3) and Michael Hogg and Keddrick Mays (2).
Holder led all rebounders with eight.
Others scoring for Tyler were Corey Camper Jr. (8), Amir Locus (4), Boubacar Mboup (4), Makel Johnson (2) and Jonah Nesmith (2).
In other men’s games on Saturday: Blinn 90, Kilgore 73; Lee 74, Trinity Valley 67; Lamar State-Port Arthur 69, Paris 64; Navarro 102, Jacksonville 81; Bossier Parish 95, Victoria 90; and Coastal Bend 61, Panola 60.