You're heard of "Breakfast at Wimbledon" and now there's "Brunch Basketball."
TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard might start a new tradition like her annual "Ugly Christmas Sweater" game after her Apache Ladies played so well on Sunday morning.
No. 11 Tyler Junior College (11-3, 7-3) scored 63 points in each half to ease to a 126-68 win over Coastal Bend College (3-11, 1-7) in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Less than 24 hours after taking a tough 86-80 loss in Athens to Trinity Valley, the Apache Ladies got the early wakeup call and went to work.
Normally the teams do not play on Sunday, but it was a makeup game that was previously scheduled for Feb. 27 when there was COVID-19 concerns within the Lady Cougars' program. Also, the Lady Cougars from Beeville had played Paris in Lufkin on Saturday (84-54 loss), making it convenient for two games in two days.
Veonce Powell, a 5-8 freshman guard from Miami, hit for 31 points to lead Tyler as all Apache Ladies who dressed for the game scored. Debbie Ogayemi (5-11 freshman forward, Waterford, England) and Clara Rotich (5-11 sophomore forward Nakura, Kenya) both scored 16 points with Tia Morgan (5-8 freshman guard, Fort Worth) added 15 points. Codou Ndour (6-3 sophomore center, Dakar, Senegal) was also in double figures with 10 points.
Ogayemi and Morgan had double-doubles with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Two Lady Cougars were in double figures scoring —Savanna Smith 914) and Miranda Lamb (12).
SMOKE SIGNALS: It was the second time this season the Apache Ladies have scored 126 points. On Jan. 30, TJC defeated North American University, 126-47. ... The Apache Ladies get back into action on Saturday, traveling to Paris for a noon tipoff. Coastal Bend plays host to Kilgore at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. ... Also, the Apache Ladies' home game with Paris, that was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 but was postponed due to the winter storm, has been set for 2 p.m. Friday, March 26.
---
No. 11 Tyler JC 126, Coastal Bend 68
Coastal Bend 14 13 21 20 — 68
Tyler 30 23 35 28 — 126
COASTAL BEND — Aaliyah Jordan, 0; Asai Wheeler, 7; Cierra Zapata, 5; Brianna Martinez, 9; Hailey Graves, 9; Savanna Smith, 14; Ari Gallardo, 4; Jaiden Eaton, 8; Leslie Martinez, 0; Miranda Lamb, 12.
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 4; Veonce Powell, 31; Tia Morgan, 15; Nadechka Laccen, 6; Nala Hemingway, 6; Codu Ndour, 10; Debbie Ogayemi, 16; Daijah Torns, 4; Clara Rotich, 16; Brianna Garrett, 2; Jasmine Payne, 9; Ki-ya Garrett. 7.
THREE-POINT GOALS — CBC (9): B. Martinez (3), Smith (2), Gallardo, Eaton, Lamb (2). TJC (12): Powell (5), Morgan (3), Hemingway (2), Payne, K. Garrett.
FREE THROWS — Coastal Bend 12 of 16; Tyler 4 of 7.
---
Saturday's Game
No. 8 Trinity Valley 86, Tyler 80
Tyler 19 20 19 22 — 80
Trinity Valley 23 18 20 25 — 86
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 10; Veonce Powell, 25; Nadechka Laccen, 12; Nala Hemingway, 18; Codu Ndour, 0; Debbie Ogayemi, 6; Clara Rotich, 6; Jasmine Payne, 3; Ki-ya Garrett. 0.
TRINITY VALLEY — Alexis Brown, 10; Mailyn Wilkerson, 20; Kiana Anderson, 6; Noelle Yancy, 8; Mahoganie Williams, 8; Kaye Clark, 20; Taylor Hutchins, 2; Miayla Hutchinson, 12.
THREE-POINT GOALS — TJC (6): Powell (4), Hemingway, Payne. TVCC: Wilkerson (4).
FREE THROWS — Tyler 18 of 21. Trinity Valley 22 of 25.