The No. 12 Apache Ladies used a big fourth quarter surge to capture a 78-68 win over Paris Junior College on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game in Paris.
TJC (13-3, 8-3 Region XIV) returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Kilgore College at 5:30 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Lady Dragons (7-7, 6-5) travel to Athens on Wednesday to meet Trinity Valley Community College in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
After trailing at 35-31 at halftime, the Apache Ladies outscored PJC 47-33 in the second half, including a 29-point fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Nadechka Laccen led Tyler with 21 points, while sophomore forward Clara Rotich and freshman guard Veonce Powell were next with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Powell, along with freshman guard Taryn Wills, scored six points in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring for TJC were Debbie Ogayemi (9), Wills (8), Dajiah Torns (4), Tia Morgan (3), Nala Hemingway (3), Codou Ndour (3) and Jasmine Payne (2).
Nikyla Green led the Lady Dragons with 25 points with the Apache Ladies holding her to four in the final period. Aleah Pressley added 19 points. Others scoring for Paris were Sha'kera Thompson (10), Ariel Warren (8), Anjanae Mueck (4) and Mariam Yaro (2).
Tyler and Paris will meet again next week in Tyler. The contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.