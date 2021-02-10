With her Apache Ladies holding a big lead over No. 1 Trinity Valley there was a stoppage of play due to a leak in the roof.
Despite being ahead by 23 points in the third quarter when the game was halted, Tyler Junior College's coach Trenia Tillis Hoard was a nervous wreck.
All she could think of was the 1993 Sweet 16 game when her SFA Ladyjacks were playing Vanderbilt in Nacogdoches when the shot clock went out, causing a delay. The Ladyjacks, coached by Gary Blair at the time, were up by double digits, but after a long wait, the Commodores came back to win 59-56, spoiling Stephen F. Austin's chance for the Final Four.
"That was all I could think of," Tillis Hoard said of the NCAA regional semifinal. "I thought, this can't happen twice in a lifetime."
It didn't as the No. 19 Apache Ladies scored a 65-42 win over top-ranked TVCC, snapping the Lady Cardinals' 23-game winning streak, on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC improves to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in Region XIV women's basketball, while Trinity Valley falls to 5-1 and 2-1,
Tillis Hoard said they were playing "November basketball in February and we are finally starting to learn to play together."
The Apache Ladies were ahead 43-20 and the clock showing 6:25 of the third. After a 26-minute delay, the drip stopped and play continued. TJC slowed the pace some and did not give TVCC a chance to get back in the game.
TJC outrebounded the Lady Cards by an incredible 64-32.
Debbie Ogayemi led Tyler with 16 boards with Taryn Willis grabbing 10, followed by Nadechka Laccen (9) and Tia Morgan (8).
Sensational freshman Laccen, a 5-7 guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, added 23 points to pace the Apache Ladies. Wills added 16 points, followed by Morgan (11), Nala Hemingway (8) and Ogayemi (7).
Kaye Clark paced TVCC with 13 points with teammates Noelle Yancy, Taylor Hutchins and Mikayla Hutchinson hitting eight points apiece. Also scoring for the Athens school were Taiyanna Jackson (4) and Mailyn Wilkerson (1).
Jackson had six blocks in the game and nine rebounds.
TJC is not allowing fans to attend basketball at this time.
TJC's non-conference game at North American University has been canceled. The Apache Ladies' next contest is Wednesday, Feb. 17 against Paris Junior College in Tyler. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Valley is scheduled to travel to Carthage to meet Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday.