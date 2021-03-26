With a total of seven points scored by Apache Ladies from last season, Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard had no idea how her young team would mesh this season.
The No. 11 Tyler Junior College squad has continued to jell and are on a 10-1 run after starting Region XIV women's basketball at 0-2.
The Apache Ladies used a balanced scoring attack to score an 88-62 win over Paris Junior College in a Friday matinee at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"Each night I never know who is going to lead us in scoring, rebounding, but that is a good thing since our opponent can't concentrate on one player," said Tillis Hoard, whose team won its fifth consecutive game to improve to 15-3 overall and 10-3 in Region XIV.
Each Apache Lady who played scored with freshman Debbie Ogayemi collecting a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
TJC had 10 blocks, including four by 5-10 freshman guard Taryn Wills.
Along with Ogayemi, freshmen Nadechka Laccen and Dajiah Torns scored 11 points with sophomore Clara Rotich adding 10. Wills, Tia Morgan and Nala Hemingway all scored nine points with Veonce Powell adding eight.
Wills had eight rebounds and Rotich added five.
Ariel Warren led Paris (7-9, 6-7) with 23 points. Nikyla Green added 17 points with Aleah Pressley pitching in 14.
The game was re-scheduled from Feb. 17 because of the Texas winter storm.
The Apache Ladies are back in action on Saturday, traveling to Jacksonville College for a 2 p.m. contest. Paris plays host to Panola at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The TJC men are home on Saturday, hosting Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
---
No. 11 Tyler JC 88, Paris JC 62
Paris JC 17 11 14 20 — 62
Tyler JC 18 22 28 20 — 88
PARIS — Nyah Henderson, 0; Rebekah Atilano, 0; Janicia Canady, 0; Ariel Warren, 23; Beyone Lane, 3; Aleah Pressley, 14; Nikyla Green, 17; Mariam Yaro, 2; Sha'Kera Thompson, 3; Anjanae Mueck, 0.
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 9; Veonce Powell, 8; Tia Morgan, 9; Na'Tee Cole, 2; Nadechka Laccen, 11; Nala Hemingway, 9; Codou Ndour, 4; Debbie Ogayemi, 11; Daijah Torns, 11; Clara Rotich, 10; Jasmine Payne, 4.
THREE-POINT GOALS — PJC: Warren (4). TJC: Wills, Powell (2), Morgan (2), Laccen (2), Hemingway.
FREE THROWS — PJC: 12 of 13. TJC: 12 of 17.